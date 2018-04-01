California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,046 Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Almost Family worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFAM. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the third quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almost Family by 437.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 103,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Almost Family by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Almost Family by 140.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFAM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.61, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Almost Family Inc has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Almost Family Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Almost Family from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Almost Family from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

