Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,868.4% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 285.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,052.50, for a total transaction of $5,988,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $53,035,301. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,031.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.71.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

