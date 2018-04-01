ALQO Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ALQO)

ALQO (CURRENCY:ALQO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $93,454.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004138 BTC on exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001330 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (ALQO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 34,216,143 coins and its circulating supply is 34,116,142 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alqo is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Alqo features a second layer network of masternodes that provide near-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

