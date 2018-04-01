alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($17.23).

AOX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs set a €14.60 ($18.02) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €14.30 ($17.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT (ETR AOX) traded down €0.25 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €12.03 ($14.85). 1,695,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.19 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($16.65). The company has a market capitalization of $2,080.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/alstria-office-reit-ag-aox-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.