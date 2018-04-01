Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Altaba (AABA) Stock Price

Media stories about Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altaba earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8216522335565 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AABA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 5,098,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,664.91, a PE ratio of 296.16 and a beta of 2.00. Altaba has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56.

AABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.32 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Altaba to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In related news, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $97,047.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tci Fund Management Ltd sold 1,214,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $90,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,217,202 shares of company stock worth $90,321,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

