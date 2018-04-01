Altice USA (ATUS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altice USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8406283132983 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

ATUS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 1,961,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,896. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,621.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

