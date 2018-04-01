Altria Group Inc (MO) is Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Doliver Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $62.32 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

