Altria Group (MO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4404081907083 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,314. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

