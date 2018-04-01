Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $465,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700,667.38, a PE ratio of 318.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $859.02 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,481.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

