Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. AMC Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,139.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The business had revenue of $726.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub lowered AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.55.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

