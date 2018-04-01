Ameren (AEE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0706125578824 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS raised their price objective on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

AEE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $13,740.42, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $104,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,193.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,986 shares of company stock worth $925,147. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

