American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.27 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.38. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,693.97, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,845,866.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,811.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Lynch sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $256,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,751 shares of company stock worth $5,138,985. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

