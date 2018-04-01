American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 439,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,768. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $3,473.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

