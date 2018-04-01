American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

News stories about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1488109836254 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.08. 2,413,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,628. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5,758.12, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

