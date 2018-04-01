American International Group (AIG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9172324414139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AIG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 4,537,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49,112.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. American International Group has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

