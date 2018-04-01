American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

American Public Education (NASDAQ APEI) traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,372. The firm has a market cap of $686.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $115,945. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

