American Tower (AMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1319467997043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.34. 2,978,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $120.16 and a 12-month high of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,073.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $715,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $4,110,116.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,636 shares of company stock worth $5,462,248 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Tower (AMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/american-tower-amt-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.