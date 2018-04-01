American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.27% of American Vanguard worth $71,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 981,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 175,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.86, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

