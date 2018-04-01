American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5144935976579 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.70 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $82.13. 1,069,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,581. The company has a market cap of $14,664.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

