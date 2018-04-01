Amerisafe (AMSF) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amerisafe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7810193116829 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,063.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

