AMETEK (AME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9014700021724 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 851,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17,574.52, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMETEK (AME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ametek-ame-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-18-updated.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.