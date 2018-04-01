AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 7,800 Shares of Jabil (JBL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jabil by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 442,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5,034.53, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their price objective on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $448,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,009 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

