Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,661 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $166,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 19,801 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $398,000.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,387 shares of company stock worth $1,659,763. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,746.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 283,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

