Analysts Anticipate BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Announce $6.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BlackRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.52. BlackRock posted earnings per share of $5.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock will report full year earnings of $28.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.32 to $29.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $31.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $567.15.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $521.13. 655,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $83,754.98, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in BlackRock by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 49,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/analysts-anticipate-blackrock-inc-blk-to-announce-6-46-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock (BLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.