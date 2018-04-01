Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. EMCORE’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on EMCORE from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on EMCORE from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 49,422 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $348,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 130.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 249,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,484. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.37.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

