Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $62.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 123 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of FS Bancorp (FSBW) traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ted A. Leech sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $272,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

