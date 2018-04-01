Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.09. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 762,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,908. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5,351.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

