Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital (STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.27 Million

Brokerages expect STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to announce $114.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.17 million to $114.36 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $101.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $114.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.55 million to $495.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $529.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $468.31 million to $569.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 1,568,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,096. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4,822.13, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In other STORE Capital news, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in STORE Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/analysts-anticipate-store-capital-stor-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-114-27-million.html.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.