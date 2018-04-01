Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries (VMI) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.04. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $714.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $140.10 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $3,238.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

