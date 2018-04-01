Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.71 Million

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post sales of $518.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.72 million to $539.40 million. AAR posted sales of $492.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $518.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $5,260,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,807.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Fogleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,398.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 314,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1,455.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.26. AAR has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

