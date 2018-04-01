Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.66. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $13.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $25.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.78.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $49.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,495.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,843,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,342. The company has a market capitalization of $724,011.06, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $833.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

