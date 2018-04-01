Analysts Expect Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) to Announce ($0.51) EPS

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cardlytics an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Bank of America began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes acquired 2,600 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CDLX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 158,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $292.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

