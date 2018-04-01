Analysts Expect Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $95.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy's’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.19 million and the highest is $98.22 million. Chuy's reported sales of $86.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy's will report full-year sales of $95.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.89 million to $409.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $448.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $443.43 million to $453.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy's.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Chuy's had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chuy's to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy's in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. 218,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,835. The firm has a market cap of $436.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.28. Chuy's has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy's during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chuy's by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy's by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,923 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy's during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its position in Chuy's by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 537,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

