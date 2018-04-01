Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.27%. equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.58 per share, for a total transaction of $103,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/analysts-expect-great-southern-bancorp-inc-gsbc-to-post-0-87-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.