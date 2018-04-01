Analysts Expect ICU Medical (ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.83, for a total value of $1,939,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,660,278.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,197,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,431 shares of company stock worth $10,662,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $247.35. 98,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,033. The company has a market cap of $5,006.12, a PE ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

