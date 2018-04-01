Analysts Expect Regional Management (RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Regional Management (NYSE:RM) will announce $72.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.68 million to $72.86 million. Regional Management reported sales of $65.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $72.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.25 million to $301.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $342.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.58 million to $345.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 93,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,129. The company has a quick ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 42.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $372.21, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $25,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,654 shares in the company, valued at $935,880.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 13,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $362,709.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,386 shares of company stock worth $412,750 and sold 33,325 shares worth $928,591. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Regional Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

