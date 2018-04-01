Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $299,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shon A. Boney sold 848,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,972,670.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687,729 shares of company stock valued at $43,925,046. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 1,239,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,941. The company has a market cap of $3,122.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

