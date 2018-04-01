Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) PT at $52.00

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Meeusen sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $303,414.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,469.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $89,462.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,053 shares of company stock worth $1,635,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $8,381,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE BMI) traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,411.92, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

