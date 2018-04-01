Analysts Set Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) PT at $59.50

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 5,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $331,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis L. Klaeser sold 53,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $3,130,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chemical Financial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Chemical Financial by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.26. 1,032,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4,121.31, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Chemical Financial has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 8.46%. research analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

