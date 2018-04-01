Analysts Set CURO Group Holdings (CURO) PT at $20.50

Shares of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,871. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.24 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

