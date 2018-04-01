Analysts Set Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Price Target at $29.00

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,551. The company has a market cap of $7,454.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 216,490 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $10,410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

