Analysts Set DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of research firms have commented on DST. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get DST Systems alerts:

In other DST Systems news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,911. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 798 shares of company stock worth $59,833 and sold 70,800 shares worth $5,535,734. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DST Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,833. DST Systems has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4,940.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DST Systems will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Target Price at $68.33” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/analysts-set-dst-systems-inc-dst-target-price-at-68-33-updated.html.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.