Analysts Set Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Target Price at $40.48

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 910,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,769. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3,332.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,407,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

