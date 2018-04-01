Analysts Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) PT at $119.94

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,655. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,145.29, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $2.45. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

