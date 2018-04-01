Analysts Set Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ KURA) traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 251,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,070. The company has a market cap of $615.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 939.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

