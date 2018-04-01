Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Price Target at $25.57

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $1,703,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $314,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,936.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,974,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 1,748,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,837. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

