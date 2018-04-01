Analysts Set Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Price Target at $116.00

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $191,533.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

