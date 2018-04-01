Analysts Set UGI Corp (UGI) PT at $47.00

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. 673,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,685.28, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

WARNING: “Analysts Set UGI Corp (UGI) PT at $47.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/analysts-set-ugi-corp-ugi-pt-at-47-00.html.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.