Comparing Smith (A.O.) (AOS) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) and Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Smith (A.O.) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ideal Power does not pay a dividend. Smith (A.O.) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith (A.O.) has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Smith (A.O.)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 13.19 -$10.34 million ($0.78) -1.46 Smith (A.O.) $3.00 billion 3.64 $296.50 million $2.17 29.30

Smith (A.O.) has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith (A.O.), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Smith (A.O.), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Smith (A.O.) 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Smith (A.O.) has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Smith (A.O.).

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith (A.O.) has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Smith (A.O.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -66.57% -59.44% Smith (A.O.) 9.89% 23.30% 12.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith (A.O.) beats Ideal Power on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

Smith (A.O.) Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

