Contrasting American States Water (NYSE:AWR) and The Competition

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American States Water to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American States Water and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $440.60 million $69.36 million 31.03 American States Water Competitors $722.21 million $115.37 million 23.16

American States Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American States Water. American States Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77% American States Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American States Water and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50 American States Water Competitors 86 218 244 13 2.33

American States Water presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given American States Water’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American States Water has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

American States Water has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American States Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American States Water pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water has increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years. American States Water lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

American States Water competitors beat American States Water on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

